Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,809.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $228,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,418.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,825 shares of company stock valued at $814,556 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPRT stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.82.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

