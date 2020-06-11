Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Beigene were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Beigene by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beigene by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,449,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Beigene by 208.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.73.

Shares of BGNE opened at $171.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average of $162.61. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,666,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

