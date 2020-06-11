Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Meritor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Meritor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.47. Meritor Inc has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.20. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.86%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

