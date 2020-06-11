Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.81

Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 38348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $776.27 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 844,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abingworth LLP boosted its stake in shares of Proteon Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,144,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 126,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.