ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.15

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 12934100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $14,916,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,771.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $17,175,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

