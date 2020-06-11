ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Shares Gap Up to $16.85

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.47, but opened at $16.85. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 3,031,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 91.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth $772,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth $706,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the first quarter valued at about $462,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.