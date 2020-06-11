ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.76

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 28235700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 8,330.1% during the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,744 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $18,036,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 146.0% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 410,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 243,659 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,894,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $4,323,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

