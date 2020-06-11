ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.68

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.68 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 13383100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDOW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 495.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.