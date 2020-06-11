ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.13

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.13 and last traded at $45.13, with a volume of 2021600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOG. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

