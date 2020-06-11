Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Now Covered by First Equity

Research analysts at First Equity assumed coverage on shares of Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of POW stock opened at GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. Power Metal Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

In related news, insider Paul Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £420,000 ($534,555.17).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

