Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.29. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 1,801,300 shares.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLM. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Polymet Mining by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98,542 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Polymet Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Polymet Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 925,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 488,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polymet Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.