Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Pluralsight worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pluralsight by 146.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $41,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,972.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

PS stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

