Piper Sandler Comments on Laredo Petroleum Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report released on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The company has a market cap of $299.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 4.22. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $68.50.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.20). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.46 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

