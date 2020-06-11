Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $1.21 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Pioneer Power Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

