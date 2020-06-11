Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $1.21 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.17% of Pioneer Power Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

