Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Levin Easterly Partners LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 758.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 148,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,339,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,159 shares during the last quarter. Caz Investments LP raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 27,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 395,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.00, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

