Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 56,066 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,066 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

MRTX stock opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.04. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,500,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,230,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

