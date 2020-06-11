Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 50,853 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,853 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $5,182,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

NYSE:WRB opened at $62.99 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

