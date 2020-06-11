Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 200 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,345,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,194,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,651,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Markel by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,029.00.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $982.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $886.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,060.35. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.