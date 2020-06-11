Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 113,921 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113,921 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $392.32 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $394.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.90.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.