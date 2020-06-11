Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other Raymond James news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,420. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

