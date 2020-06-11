Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $327.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.91 and its 200 day moving average is $264.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,342 shares of company stock valued at $118,264,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.