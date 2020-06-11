Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 9,039 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.54% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 742,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,049,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 15,718.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,091 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 273,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 210.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALV. BidaskClub raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $23.23.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.26). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 263.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.