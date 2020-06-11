Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $1,230,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,708.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,940 shares of company stock worth $18,898,829 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

NYSE BR opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $136.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 46.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

