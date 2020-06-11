Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Hasbro by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $76.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

