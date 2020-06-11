Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 32.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.