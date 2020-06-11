Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET opened at $231.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.56.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $2,156,762.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,882.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,479 shares of company stock worth $11,782,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.