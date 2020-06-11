Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.75 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,121 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Synchrony Financial worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 169,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,010,000 after buying an additional 49,385 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

