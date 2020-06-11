Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $110,294,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Okta by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 98.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 502,817 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,185,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,972,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $181.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.37 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $205.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,312 shares of company stock valued at $41,618,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

