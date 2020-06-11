Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hess by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Hess’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

