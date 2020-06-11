Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020,890 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338,247 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,745,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after buying an additional 2,154,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

