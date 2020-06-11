Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.37 Million Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Novocure worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Novocure by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novocure by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Novocure by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,536,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novocure alerts:

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 754.42 and a beta of 1.56. Novocure Ltd has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.34%. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Novocure in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on Novocure from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Novocure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $71,134.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 31,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,996,788.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,421,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,527 shares of company stock worth $6,044,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.