Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII opened at $197.01 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average of $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.77 per share, with a total value of $600,864.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,299.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $800,704 in the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.