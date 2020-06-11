Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,382,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $162,390,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,365,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,285,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at $30,617,232.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,406.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,278 shares of company stock worth $37,560,238. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $363.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.15 and a 200-day moving average of $314.26. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.80 and a 52 week high of $382.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.