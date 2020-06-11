Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

