Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 69,800 Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8,181.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Alkermes by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 65.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 73.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Alkermes Plc has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $347,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,094.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,977,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,250 shares of company stock worth $4,701,938. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.