Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 64,773 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73, a PEG ratio of 419.17 and a beta of 1.46. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

