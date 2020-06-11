Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,360,000 after buying an additional 43,757 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of BAH opened at $79.99 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.68. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

