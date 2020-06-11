Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 318.1% during the first quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 70,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $206.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.72. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $221.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

