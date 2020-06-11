Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPC stock opened at $88.51 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

