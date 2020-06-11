Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 120,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

