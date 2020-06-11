Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 498,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Frontline as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth $43,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Frontline by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Frontline stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Frontline Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 341.46%.

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DNB Markets raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

