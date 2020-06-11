Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 178,173 Shares of Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 978,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,173 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Viomi Technology were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 27.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

VIOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

VIOT opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. Viomi Technology Co Ltd – has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $108.11 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.