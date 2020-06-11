Pi Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Pi Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$199.00 target price on the stock.

KXS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$168.78.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXS opened at C$178.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$157.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.09. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$75.15 and a 52 week high of C$181.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 220.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$70.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.