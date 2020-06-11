Phunware (PHUN) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Phunware to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Phunware alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Phunware and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 1 0 0 2.00 Phunware Competitors 773 2903 4029 204 2.46

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Phunware’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Phunware has a beta of 16.05, indicating that its share price is 1,505% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware’s rivals have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -80.97% -266.76% -44.72% Phunware Competitors -15.68% -2,206.00% -4.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phunware and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $19.15 million -$12.87 million -3.89 Phunware Competitors $1.22 billion -$53.42 million -16.03

Phunware’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Phunware. Phunware is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Phunware rivals beat Phunware on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.