Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,506 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $78.64 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

