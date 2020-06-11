Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

