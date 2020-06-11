Philip Holland Buys 62,584 Shares of Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) Stock

Enquest Plc (LON:ENQ) insider Philip Holland purchased 62,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,013.44 ($12,744.61).

Shares of LON ENQ opened at GBX 15.10 ($0.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76. Enquest Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Enquest alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENQ. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enquest to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 5 ($0.06) to GBX 11 ($0.14) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enquest from GBX 12 ($0.15) to GBX 10 ($0.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enquest to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 20 ($0.25).

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Enquest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enquest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.