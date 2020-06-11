Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.54

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.54 and last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 125700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. ValuEngine raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 57.22, a current ratio of 57.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $751,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,900,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

