Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading Down 17.2%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares were down 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.47, approximately 2,192,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 918,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PVAC shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $180.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 3.93.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.58. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 170.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

