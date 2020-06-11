Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Sell

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PENN. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 27,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 650,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,768,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

